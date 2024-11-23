KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310,203 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $41,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.55.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $639.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $527.11 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

