KKM Financial LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KKM Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.20 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

