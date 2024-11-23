KKM Financial LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of PKB opened at $86.05 on Friday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

