KKM Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KKM Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $137.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

