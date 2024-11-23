KKM Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

