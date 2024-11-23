Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,036.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $724.54 and a 52 week high of $1,068.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $984.28 and its 200 day moving average is $879.49. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

