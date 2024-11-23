Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,238,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $5,322,600,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,482.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,038.22. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

