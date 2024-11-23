King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,342.66 and a 12 month high of $1,751.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,593.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,585.49.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

