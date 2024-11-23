Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.5% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.1% during the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 790,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE opened at $76.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.