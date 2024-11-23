Kelli Keough Sells 9,590 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,848,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,611,566. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

