KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 287,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 82,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

KDA Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$48,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 584,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,350 in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

