Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,621 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2,739.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,430,000 after buying an additional 998,796 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 874,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $520,551.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,900. This trade represents a 38.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,016 shares of company stock worth $5,485,335. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $83.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 505.13%.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.