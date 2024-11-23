Jennison Associates LLC Sells 16,470 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

