Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 391,640 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,640 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PENN opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anuj Dhanda acquired 15,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The trade was a 90.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

