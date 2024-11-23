Jennison Associates LLC Buys 57,041 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 759,524 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 639,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

