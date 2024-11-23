JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446 ($5.59).

LON JD opened at GBX 93.46 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 954.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($37,384.28). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

