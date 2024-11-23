JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €14.24 ($14.83) and last traded at €14.24 ($14.83). Approximately 138,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.43 ($15.03).

JCDecaux Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.12.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

