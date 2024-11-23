Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $11,802,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

