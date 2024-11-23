iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 289.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

