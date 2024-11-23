iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

