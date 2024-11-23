iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,453,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.19 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

