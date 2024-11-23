iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $149.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

