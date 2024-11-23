iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 354,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.42. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

