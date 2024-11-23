iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Lessened by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.2% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,987.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

