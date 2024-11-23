iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.44 and traded as high as $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 40,609 shares.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 277.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.