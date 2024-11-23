iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.44 and traded as high as $25.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 40,609 shares.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
