Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $159,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $185.79.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

