Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 11.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,240,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,664,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQM stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.44 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

