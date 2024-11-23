Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.92. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 129,294 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 690,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 187,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

