Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as low as $9.92. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 129,294 shares trading hands.
Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.