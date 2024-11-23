Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $242,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $167.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $169.58.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

