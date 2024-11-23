Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $417.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.70.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

