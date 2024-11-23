Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 1,840 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 42.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.66.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $132.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.48.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

