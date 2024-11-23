Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $58,810,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 162.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $95.96 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.