Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 169.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,377 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNM opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $76.31.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

