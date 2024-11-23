Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $26,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $26,794,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $10,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $90.52 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

