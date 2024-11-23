Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.6 %

TPC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 352,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.03). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

