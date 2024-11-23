Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 7,914 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Scott Davis sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $564,743.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,223 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,153.28. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Steven Scott Davis sold 9,671 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $628,615.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 3,600,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,745,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 1,098,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 128.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

