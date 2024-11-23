Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 4,383 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $27,569.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,787.39. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 7,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $41,570.84.

On Monday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,266 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $13,392.06.

On Thursday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 2,667 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $16,428.72.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $33,121.60.

ONTF stock remained flat at $6.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,018. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ON24 by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

