Insider Selling: NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Sells 1,784 Shares of Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOV Trading Up 1.3 %

NOV stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 120.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $35,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

