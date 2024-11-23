Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 23,108 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,772.64. This represents a 21.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,569,074.38.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,639 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $121,287.87.

GeneDx Trading Up 9.2 %

WGS opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

