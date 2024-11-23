Insider Buying: Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Acquires 37,190 Shares of Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Free Report) insider David Blight bought 37,190 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.87 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of A$329,689.35 ($214,083.99).

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Lifestyle Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

