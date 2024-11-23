Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

