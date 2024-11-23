Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,596 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 236.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,902,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after buying an additional 1,514,954 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,741,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,786,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

CTVA opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

