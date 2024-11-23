Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.58%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This trade represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

