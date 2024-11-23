Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.81). Approximately 250,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 122,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.86).

Henry Boot Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £296.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.39.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

