Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Up 20.5% – Should You Buy?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was up 20.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.18 and last traded at $123.95. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72.

About Heidelberg Materials

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.