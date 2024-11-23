Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading 9.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 620,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Trading Up 9.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of £1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

