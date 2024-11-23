HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.66.

HAL Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

About HAL Trust

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

