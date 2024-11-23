Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.