Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.