GM Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

